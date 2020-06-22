NeoPhotonics’ (NPTN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.68.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $437.83 million, a PE ratio of 179.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $10.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.48 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 0.89%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 5,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $260,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,114. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,628,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 740,146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 571,466 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,500,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 514,399 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 512,908 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,883,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 401,700 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

