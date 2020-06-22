Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on COLL. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.43.

COLL stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $608.78 million, a P/E ratio of -46.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $76.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.64 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $100,252.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,251.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $1,521,654.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,207.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,493. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,254,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $7,302,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 268.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,450 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 717.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 82,485 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

