Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on COLL. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.43.
COLL stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $608.78 million, a P/E ratio of -46.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.07.
In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $100,252.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,251.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $1,521,654.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,207.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,493. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,254,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $7,302,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 268.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,450 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 717.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 82,485 shares during the period.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.
