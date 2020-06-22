National Grid (LON:NG) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid (LON:NG) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 960 ($12.22) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NG. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,000 ($12.73) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,060 ($13.49) to GBX 1,050 ($13.36) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 880 ($11.20) to GBX 910 ($11.58) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.05) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 998.18 ($12.70).

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 973.40 ($12.39) on Friday. National Grid has a 12-month low of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($13.67). The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion and a PE ratio of 22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 922.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 944.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.36%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 111.63%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

