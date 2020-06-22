National Grid (LON:NG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 910 ($11.58) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NG. HSBC set a GBX 1,065 ($13.55) price objective on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,060 ($13.49) to GBX 1,050 ($13.36) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on National Grid from GBX 880 ($11.20) to GBX 910 ($11.58) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded National Grid to a buy rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.22) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 998.18 ($12.70).

NG stock opened at GBX 973.40 ($12.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 922.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 944.66. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($13.67).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a GBX 32 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.57. This represents a yield of 3.36%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.63%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

