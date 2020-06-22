National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) vs. Ms&Ad Insurance Group (NASDAQ:MSADY) Financial Survey

Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) and National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. National General pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National General pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National General has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Ms&Ad Insurance Group and National General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ms&Ad Insurance Group 5.73% 13.98% 1.69% National General 6.60% 16.97% 3.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ms&Ad Insurance Group and National General, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ms&Ad Insurance Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 National General 0 2 1 0 2.33

National General has a consensus target price of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.38%. Given National General’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National General is more favorable than Ms&Ad Insurance Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of National General shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of National General shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ms&Ad Insurance Group and National General’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ms&Ad Insurance Group $49.62 billion 0.35 $1.73 billion $1.56 9.25 National General $5.18 billion 0.46 $348.07 million $2.75 7.64

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than National General. National General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ms&Ad Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National General has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National General beats Ms&Ad Insurance Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantees, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance; and risk management services. In addition, the company offers administration, credit guarantee, and loan services; and roadside assistance and house support services, as well as operates retirement homes and elderly daycare centers. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. provides its products and services through cross-selling, as well as other sales channels, including financial institution agents, life insurance professionals, and direct marketing. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage. It also provides homeowners policies consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners. In addition, this segment offers small business automobile insurance products, which covers liability and physical damage caused by light-to-medium duty commercial vehicles; motorcycle insurance products for various types of motorcycles, golf carts, and all-terrain vehicles; and lender-placed insurance products, including fire, home, and flood products, as well as collateral protection insurance and guaranteed asset protection products for automobiles. It sells its products through retail store fronts, Web/mobile, phone contact centers, and kiosks; and agents and affinity partners. The company's Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products, such as accident/AD&D coverage in the event of bodily injury or death due to accidental means; hospital indemnity; short-term medical plans; cancer/critical illness policies; basic dental coverage; and life insurance products for individuals, as well as stop loss programs for employers. It sells its products through agents, managing general underwriters, employers, Internet; and directly. The company was formerly known as American Capital Acquisition Corporation. National General Holdings Corp. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

