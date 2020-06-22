National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NYSE NFG opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $38,390,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $19,313,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,204,000 after acquiring an additional 365,018 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 54.6% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 668,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 236,165 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $10,861,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.