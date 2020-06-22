National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

FIZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra lowered National Beverage to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered National Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.67.

FIZZ opened at $64.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.10. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $65.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 11.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 780.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

