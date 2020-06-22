Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Travelers Companies worth $91,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

NYSE:TRV opened at $116.56 on Monday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.93 and a 200-day moving average of $118.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.