Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PGPHF. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $869.80 on Friday. Partners Group has a 1-year low of $535.00 and a 1-year high of $985.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $819.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $842.93.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.