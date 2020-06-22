Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital downgraded ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

ASHTY stock opened at $136.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.14. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.81. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $145.70.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

