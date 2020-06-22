Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of Tech Data worth $93,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Tech Data by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Tech Data in the 1st quarter worth $1,452,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tech Data in the 1st quarter worth $523,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the first quarter worth $21,399,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 396,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,882,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECD opened at $142.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.14. Tech Data Corp has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.84. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TECD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

