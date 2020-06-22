Morgan Stanley Has $95.76 Million Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 350.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.56% of A. O. Smith worth $95,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,886,000 after acquiring an additional 718,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,733,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,037,000 after buying an additional 457,841 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,316,000 after buying an additional 520,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,334,000 after purchasing an additional 41,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $47.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average is $43.64.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Cfra cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

