Morgan Stanley Has $101.16 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,498,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,553,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Schlumberger worth $101,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.10 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

SLB opened at $19.71 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52, a P/E/G ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,987.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.