Morgan Stanley Acquires 45,023 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.98% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $90,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of BOND opened at $111.25 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $114.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.69 and a 200 day moving average of $108.84.

