Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,287,887 Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of ING Groep worth $100,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. ING Groep NV has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

