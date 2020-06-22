Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Rating Increased to Buy at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, LiveTradingNews reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $37.89 on Thursday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. The company had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ian Fier sold 6,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $203,693.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,103.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $27,233.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,395 shares of company stock worth $1,774,890. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.