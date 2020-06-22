Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading Down 10.3%

Shares of Midnight Sun Mining Corp (CVE:MMA) traded down 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 135,001 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 91,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 million and a PE ratio of -36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 60% interest in two mineral exploration permit licenses covering an area of 506 square kilometers located in Solwezi, Zambia.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.