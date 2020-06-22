Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush lowered Micron Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.97.

MU opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.93. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

