Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush lowered Micron Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.97.
MU opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.93. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.61.
In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.