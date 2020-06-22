Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 94.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Metlife by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $36.85. 1,587,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,338,951. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

