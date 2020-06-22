Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 50,536 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,536 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after buying an additional 298,886 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

NYSE KO traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.71. 437,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,849,436. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

