Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 47,402 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,402 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 152,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 64,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 768.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 106,490 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12,686.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 157,947 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,409. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

