Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 32,224 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,224 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000.

VXUS stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 114,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,442. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

