Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,134 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 10.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 486.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total transaction of $6,511,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,620,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $999.73. The stock had a trading volume of 168,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,343,763. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $848.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $640.74. The stock has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,123.29 and a beta of 1.14. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $1,027.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,020.00 to $1,001.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra raised Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.78.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

