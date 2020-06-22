Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 102.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,574 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.58. 38,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,746. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

