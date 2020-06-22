Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,398 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,944,000 after purchasing an additional 237,469 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,200,989,000 after purchasing an additional 886,375 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,197,810,000 after purchasing an additional 326,268 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,019,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $171.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.