Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,273 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,866. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.