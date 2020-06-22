Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,527 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $575,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $199.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,792. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $211.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

