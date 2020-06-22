Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8.59 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.74. 627,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,979. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $178.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total value of $1,824,028.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

