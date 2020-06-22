Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

NVS stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.51. 60,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $208.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.76. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

