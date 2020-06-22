Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,857,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 482,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,717,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 443,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.91. 120,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,317,912. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

