Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $32.48 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,611.47.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $22.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,697.82. 1,496,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,970. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,450.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,077.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,722.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,334.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.