Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,945 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.28% of TriNet Group worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 17,844.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TNET traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $57.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,899. TriNet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, SVP Edward Griese sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $30,458.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,601.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Murphy sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $68,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,832 over the last ninety days. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

