Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,598 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.93% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $1,231,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 162.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.74. 5,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,616. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $41.33.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

