Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,473,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

In other news, President James C. Baker acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $95,550.00.

Shares of KYN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.84. 48,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,096. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $16.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KYN shares. raised shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

