Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,414 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 224,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 626,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,700,000 after buying an additional 52,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,803,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,614,000 after buying an additional 41,534 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,665. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

