Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Amgen by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,673,000 after buying an additional 1,304,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $38,885,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.93 on Monday, reaching $235.77. The company had a trading volume of 49,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.12 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.02 and a 200-day moving average of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

