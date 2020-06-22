Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 798 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $16.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,448.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,652. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,400.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,349.22. The company has a market capitalization of $977.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

