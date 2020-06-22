Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MDLY stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Medley Management has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter. Medley Management had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLY. Shoals Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medley Management in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medley Management in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medley Management by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Medley Management by 263.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

