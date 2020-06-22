Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
MDLY stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Medley Management has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.
Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter. Medley Management had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.
About Medley Management
Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Medley Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.