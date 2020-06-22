McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on McEwen Mining from $3.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McEwen Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised McEwen Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of MUX stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 112.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.66 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 200.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 695.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

