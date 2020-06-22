Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

MEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $7.37 on Thursday. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $146.13 million and a P/E ratio of -14.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.05. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $108.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

