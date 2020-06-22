Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,027,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.41% of Manulife Financial worth $100,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 135,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 137,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 426,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 220,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities raised Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

