LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,321,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 312,857 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.75% of LKQ worth $109,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,712,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,129,000 after buying an additional 645,244 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 431,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 222,530 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 529,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 151,424 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 42,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

LKQ stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.65. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

