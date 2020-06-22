Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,716,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,175,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,119,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,000 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,177,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,843,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,170,000 after purchasing an additional 754,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 126,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,874. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.36 and a beta of 1.12. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. G.Research decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

