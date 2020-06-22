Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) and Bill.com (OTCMKTS:BILL) Financial Contrast

Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) and Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Bill.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Bill.com -17.73% -17.32% -1.44%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Liquid Holdings Group and Bill.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bill.com 0 4 6 0 2.60

Bill.com has a consensus price target of $68.33, suggesting a potential downside of 16.56%. Given Bill.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bill.com is more favorable than Liquid Holdings Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Bill.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bill.com $108.35 million 54.86 -$7.31 million N/A N/A

Liquid Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bill.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of Bill.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Liquid Holdings Group

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. provides proprietary cloud-based trading and portfolio management solution primarily in the United States. Its solution integrates order and execution management with real-time risk management, reporting, shadow accounting, and managed services in a single platform for the financial services community. The company's Liquid platform consists of the LiquidTrade, a trading platform; LiquidMetrics, a risk metrics platform; and LiquidView, a shadow accounting platform. The company offers support services to assist in the implementation and utilization of its platform. It serves hedge fund managers, asset managers, and wealth management offices. The company is based in Hoboken, New Jersey. On February 25, 2006, the voluntary petition of Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 27, 2016.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company serves customers operating in the accounting and accounting software companies, and financial institutions. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

