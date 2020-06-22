Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lindblad Expeditions to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lindblad Expeditions’ peers have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions -0.87% 4.97% 1.06% Lindblad Expeditions Competitors -21.58% -19.95% -7.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $343.09 million $16.35 million 21.10 Lindblad Expeditions Competitors $4.39 billion $411.57 million 21.36

Lindblad Expeditions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lindblad Expeditions. Lindblad Expeditions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lindblad Expeditions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 3 3 0 2.50 Lindblad Expeditions Competitors 210 827 1362 55 2.51

Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.81%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 8.41%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions peers beat Lindblad Expeditions on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

