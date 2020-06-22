Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LLNW. Raymond James raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The company has a market cap of $616.24 million, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,837 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $105,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $693,890.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,690. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 92,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 363,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 214,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

