Liberum Capital Cuts Loungers (LON:LGRS) Price Target to GBX 200

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its price target decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 275 ($3.50) to GBX 200 ($2.55) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Loungers stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.65) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.25. Loungers has a 1 year low of GBX 75.01 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 272.60 ($3.47). The company has a market cap of $136.70 million and a P/E ratio of -35.14.

In other news, insider Robert Darwent bought 3,000,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £2,700,102.60 ($3,436,556.70).

About Loungers

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

