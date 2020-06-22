Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Buys 387 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 126.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,611.47.

Amazon.com stock traded up $19.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,694.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,722.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,450.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2,077.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,334.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

