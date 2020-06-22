Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Short Interest Update

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,740,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the May 31st total of 12,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE:LVS traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,472,844. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.