La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,781 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of La-Z-Boy worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 94,294 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,698,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,451,000 after purchasing an additional 284,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $26.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $37.48.

LZB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

